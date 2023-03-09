PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.02. 630,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

