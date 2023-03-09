Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

