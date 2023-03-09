Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Decreased by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.05. 2,429,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,813. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

