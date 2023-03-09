Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.07 and last traded at $103.24. 560,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,218,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

