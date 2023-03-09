PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $113,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

