PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $113,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
