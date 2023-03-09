PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

