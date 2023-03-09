Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,182 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 728,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

