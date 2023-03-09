Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,808 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,470,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.36. The company has a market cap of $597.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

