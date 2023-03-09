Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $213.99. 104,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

