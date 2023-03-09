Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.01 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CME Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CME Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 595,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,521,000 after buying an additional 185,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 296,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

