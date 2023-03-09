Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.16. 1,053,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

