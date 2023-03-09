Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 256,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,237. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

