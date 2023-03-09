Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE:PZA opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.38. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.04.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
