Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:PZA opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.38. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.04.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

