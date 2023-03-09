Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 1,234,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 157,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

