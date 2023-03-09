Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 2,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

