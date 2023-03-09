Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.94. 143,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 925,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

