Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.94. 143,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 925,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.