Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.
Plug Power Price Performance
PLUG stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.