Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

PLUG stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Plug Power by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Plug Power by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

