Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.63. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Pool by 1,060.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 28,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 401,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,453,000 after buying an additional 45,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

