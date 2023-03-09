Populous (PPT) Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $238,750.67 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

