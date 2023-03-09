Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other TrueCar news, Director Brendan L. Harrington purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

