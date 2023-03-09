Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

