Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

