Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

TCBI opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

