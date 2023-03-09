Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

