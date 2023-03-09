Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 229.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 340,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 237,342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

