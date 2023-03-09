Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $4,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $7,753,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.