Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 262,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

CNOB opened at $23.51 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $920.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

