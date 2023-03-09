Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Trading Up 15.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. 776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

