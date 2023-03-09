Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,368,481 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.65% of Trane Technologies worth $549,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

