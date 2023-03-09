Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,496,512 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $670,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

TRU opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

