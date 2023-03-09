Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $472.17 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.49% of Sanofi worth $472,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $22,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

