Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $496.50 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,566,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354,076 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Rayonier worth $496,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Rayonier by 319.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Rayonier Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RYN opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

