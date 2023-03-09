Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $513.26 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.82% of Crown Castle worth $513,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $130.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.