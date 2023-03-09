Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $597.88 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.94% of RBC Bearings worth $597,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.14.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

