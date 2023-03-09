Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,651,626 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,651,626 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.76% of Republic Services worth $758,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

