Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,697,554 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,697,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.14% of MSCI worth $723,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $535.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.37 and a 200-day moving average of $482.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

