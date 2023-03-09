Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,558,835 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558,835 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.13% of Roblox worth $616,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $317,775.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,905,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,687,906.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $317,775.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,905,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,687,906.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,761. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

