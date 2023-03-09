Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 703,648 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $524,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $34,351,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 492.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

NYSE:SITE opened at $145.79 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

