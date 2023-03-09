Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 80,109 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,109 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $590,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

