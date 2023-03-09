Primecap Management Co. CA Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.82% of IMAX worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. On average, analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

