Primecap Management Co. CA Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,680 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

