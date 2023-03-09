Primecap Management Co. CA Has $33.32 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,400 shares of the software’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.94% of Altair Engineering worth $33,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Altair Engineering news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,165.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,415. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

