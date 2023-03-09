Primecap Management Co. CA Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.23% of Rambus worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

RMBS stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -311.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

