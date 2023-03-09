Primecap Management Co. CA Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

PEN stock opened at $251.47 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,127 shares of company stock worth $6,811,957. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

