Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.91% of Aurora Innovation worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.2 %

About Aurora Innovation

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

