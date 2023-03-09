Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.81% of Brinker International worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brinker International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brinker International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

