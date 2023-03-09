Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.58% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $27,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NCLH opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.