Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.77% of PROS worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PROS by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

