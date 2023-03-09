Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,000 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.