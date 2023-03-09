Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 27,100 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Stratasys worth $49,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratasys Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

